Wide receiver Danny Amendola is set to re-sign with the Detroit Lions, according to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager.

Amendola had 62 receptions for 678 yards and one receiving touchdown last season in Detroit.

The 34-year-old is entering his 12th NFL season.