2h ago
Report: Liverpool targets Norwich's Lewis
The Premier League champions are looking at relegated Norwich City for some defensive depth. The BBC's Mandeep Sanghera reports Liverpool is targeting the Canaries' Northern Ireland left-back as possible cover for Andy Robertson.
TSN.ca Staff
A deal for the 22-year-old Lewis would be in the £10 million range.
The native of Luton, England - who is eligible to play for Northern Ireland through his mother - made 28 appearances for Norwich this season in the league, scoring once.
Sanghera notes that the Reds could use 19-year-old Yasser Larouci as a makeweight in any deal with Larouci keen on more playing time next season. The Algeria-born Larouci made just two appearances for the Reds' first team this past season, both in the FA Cup.
Liverpool do not have a recognized left-back other than Robertson on the roster. Utility man James Milner normally spelled Robertson last season.