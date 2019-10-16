Joe Maddon and the Los Angeles Angels are "close" to a deal to make him their next manager according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Maddon has been connected to the Angels' managerial opening ever since Los Angeles parted ways with Brad Ausmus and Maddon's contract was not renewed by the Chicago Cubs at the end of the season.

As Heyman notes, Maddon's hiring is "not unexpected" but is a big move for an Angels franchise coming off a 72-90 fourth-place finish, missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

Maddon spent 31 years in the Angels' organization before joining the Tampa Bay Rays as their manager in 2006. He managed nine years in Tampa, winning the American League pennant in 2008 before falling to the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

Maddon then joined the Cubs in 2015, leading the club to their first World Series title in over 100 years in 2016. He complied a 471-339 record over five seasons in the Windy City and is 1,252-1,068 for his career.

The 65-year-old previously served as interim manager of the Angels in 1996 and 1999.