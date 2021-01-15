The Los Angeles Angels are bringing in a veteran backstop.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the Halos have signed catcher Kurt Suzuki to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

Suzuki, 37, spent the past two seasons with the Washington Nationals with whom he won a World Series in 2019.

In 33 games a season ago, Suzuki batted .270 with two home runs, 17 runs batted in and an OPS of .745.

The native of Wailuku, HI heads into his 15th big league campaign.

Breaking into the league in 2007 with the Oakland Athletics, Suzuki has appeared in 1,512 career games with the A's, Nationals, Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves. Suzuki was an All-Star in 2014 as a member of the Twins.

For his career, Suzuki is a .259 hitter with 133 HR, 699 RBI and a .708 OPS.

Suzuki joins catchers Max Stassi and Anthony Bemboom on the Angels' roster.