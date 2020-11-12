Perry Minasian is the new Los Angeles Angels general manager according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Minasian formerly worked for the Atlanta Braves as their assistant general manager and will step in for Billy Eppler, who was let go by the team at the end of the season.

The Angels will look to Minasian to help turn around their franchise, one that has not made the playoffs since 2014. In that series, the Angels were swept by the Kansas City Royals, meaning they have not won a playoff game since 2009.