The Los Angeles Chargers have their replacement for Hunter Henry.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has signed veteran tight end Jared Cook to a one-year, $6 million deal with $4.5 million in guaranteed money.

Cook, 33, spent the past two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

In 15 games last season, Cook hauled in 37 catches for 504 yards and seven touchdowns.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Cook's best season offensively came in 2018 as a member of the Oakland Raiders when he recorded a career-best 896 yards on 68 receptions and six TDs.

Originally taken in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans out of South Carolina, Cook is heading into his 13th NFL season.

The native of Birmingham, AL has also spent time with the St. Louis Rams and Green Bay Packers.

Henry, the Chargers' primary tight end since 2016, signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots earlier in the week.