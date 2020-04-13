Naylor: XFL's situation restores the CFL as 'the best alternative for players beyond the NFL'

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing former XFL star TE Donald Parham Jr., according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

More #Chargers TE news: XFL star TE Donald Parham Jr is signing with the #Chargers over five other offers, source said. He played for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2020

The 22-year-old tight end, per Rapoport, elected to sign with the Chargers over five other teams that had made him offers.

Parham, who is six-foot-eight and weighs 240 pounds, recorded 307 yards and four touchdowns on 24 receptions with the Dallas Renegades in 2019. His receiving yardage total was the third most in the league and his receiving touchdowns were tied for the second most.

Parham is the latest ex-XFL player to sign with an NFL team. The league, which originally launched in 2001 and lasted just once season, has suffered the same fate in 2020 after filing for bankruptcy Monday amid the Coronavirus pandemic.