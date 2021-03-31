The Los Angeles Clippers and free agent centre DeMarcus Couins are discussing a 10-day contract according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins and the Clippers are discussing a 10-day contract, but no decision is expected until next week, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 31, 2021

Wojnarowski adds that no decision is expected until next week, however The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Cousins is in L.A. and is starting testing protocols with the intention of joining the Clippers.

Sources: Cousins is in LA and is starting testing protocols to join the Clippers. He is former teammates of Rajon Rondo (New Orleans, Sacramento)/Patrick Patterson (Kentucky, Sacramento), played with Kawhi Leonard in past All-Star games, and adds depth to Clippers’ frontcourt. https://t.co/8GVp2HAS8E — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2021

Cousins was cut loose by the Houston Rockets after 25 games earlier this season. He averaged 9.6 points per game to go along with 7.6 rebounds in 20.2 minutes of action.

Cousins has dealt with multiple injuries over the last few seasons after a run of five straight All-Star appearances with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

The 30-year-old has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.