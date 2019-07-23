Does the league need to investigate the Clippers' pursuit of Kawhi?

It appears Paul George was not the only NBA star the Los Angeles Clippers pursued in order to land Kawhi Leonard earlier this month.

According to Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Clippers inquired with the Washington Wizards on Bradley Beal and with the Houston Rockets on James Harden but were told neither was available.

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said Monday the Wizards plan to offer Beal a max contract when he becomes eligible to sign an extension later this week. The Rockets, meanwhile, acquired George's Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook just days after the Clippers completed their deal to form their own star duo.

It was previously reported that Leonard was interested in teaming up Jimmy Butler, who landed with the Miami Heat, and spoke with Kevin Durant, who signed with the Brooklyn Nets, about joining forces with the Clippers.

Buha and Amick report that the Clippers turned their attention George when they received word George wanted a move from the Thunder and that Leonard was recruiting him to ask for a trade to L.A. It's unclear, however, how involved Leonard truly was in bringing George to the Clippers as Shams Charania of The Athletic reports it's "not accurate" that Leonard played a role in convincing George to demand a trade.