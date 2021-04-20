Report: Leonard to miss at least a week

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will miss at least one week due to soreness in his right foot. He will be re-evaluated next week, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will be re-evaluated next week with right foot soreness. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2021

Leonard has played just one game since April 9 due to the nagging foot injury. The two-time NBA champion is averaging 25.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 46 games this season.

The Clippers (40-19) are currently third in the Western Conference, 3.5 games behind the Utah Jazz.