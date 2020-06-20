The Los Angeles Clippers plan to sign veteran centre Joakim Noah next week to a contract that will keep him with the team for the rest of the season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 10-day contract that Noah signed with the Clippers just two days ahead of the NBA coronavirus shutdown on March 11, was set to expire on June 23, per Shams Charania.

The 35-year-old Noah, who has two all-star selections (2013, '14) and a Defensive Player of the Year (2014) award on his resume, has been limited to 124 games since the end of the 2014-15 season when he was a member of the Chicago Bulls.

Noah, who was drafted ninth overall by the Bulls in 2007, has averaged 8.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over his career.

The Clippers are one of the 22 teams scheduled to resume the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando at the end of July.