The Los Angeles Clippers will work out current Minnesota Timberwolves forward Evan Turner, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Turner has received permission with a buyout pending. https://t.co/baHGQ4ykzF — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 15, 2020

Turner recently joined the Timberwolves after being traded to the team from the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 5, the final day NBA teams were permitted to make trades this season. He has yet to suit up for Minnesota as the two sides are reportedly discussing a contract buyout which will allow the nine-year veteran to sign with a team that is likely to make the playoffs. The Timberwolves (16-37) currently sit in second-last place in the Western Conference standings, while the Clippers (37-18) rank third.

The 31-year-old Turner averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 19 games this season with the Hawks, and holds career averages of 9.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. The second overall pick of the 2010 draft has also played with the Philadelphia 76ers. Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers in his career.