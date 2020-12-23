Reliever Tommy Kahnle is in agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a two-year contract according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The hard-throwing right-hander had Tommy John surgery in August and will likely miss the 2021 season.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports the deal is for $5.25 million in total.

The 31-year-old made just one appearance last season with the New York Yankees. He also spent the previous two and a half seasons in the Bronx after coming over in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

For his career, Kahnle owns a 3.82 ERA in 285 big league games spread out over seven seasons. His best season came in 2017 when he went 2-4 with a 2.59 ERA while striking out 13.8 batters per nine innings.

He was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 MLB Draft.