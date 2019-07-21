The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, of free agency waivers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

According to Charania, Antetokounmpo is joining the Lakers on a two-way contract.

Kostas Antetokounmpo — the younger brother of NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — heads to the Lakers on a two-way deal. https://t.co/zpdgRZaedj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2019

The younger Antetokounmpo found himself without a team after he was waived the Dallas Mavericks on July 19. Dallas drafted Kostas with the last pick of the 2018 draft (60th overall).

The 24-year-old Kostas spent nearly all of his rookie season with the team's G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, whom he averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds with over 40 games. He appeared in just two regular-season games with the Mavericks last season, averaging 1.0 point and 0.5 rebounds per game.