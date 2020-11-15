Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is declining his $28.7 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is officially declining his $28.7 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 16, 2020

Though he has reportedly elected to enter free agency, the 27-year-old Davis is expected to return to the Lakers on a multi-year deal.

Davis is fresh off winning his first NBA title, helping the Lakers capture their first Larry O'Brien Trophy since 2010.

In his first season with the Lakers after coming over from the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis averaged 26.1 points and nearly 10 rebounds a night in the regular season before kicking it up a notch in the playoffs with 27.7 points per game on 57.1 per cent shooting.

Davis is a seven-time All-Star and a four-time All-NBA Team member. He was selected with the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.