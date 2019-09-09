According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers have applied for a $1.75 million disabled player exception from the NBA for DeMarcus Cousins.

The Los Angeles Lakers have applied for a $1.75M disabled player exception from the NBA for their projected season-ending injury to DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2019

Cousins is expected to miss the 2019-20 season with a torn ACL. He tore his ACL in preseason workouts on Aug. 15.

If the application is accepted, it will allow the Lakers to sign another player for half of Cousins' salary ($1.75 million).

Cousins spent last season with the Golden State Warriors, appearing in 30 games and averaging 16.3 points per game. He missed the beginning of the season recovering from a torn Achilles heel and missed the first three rounds of the playoffs with a torn left quad.

The Lakers recently signed center Dwight Howard following Cousins' injury.