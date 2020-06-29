LeBron James is about to be reunited with a teammate from Cleveland.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to finalize a deal with former Cavaliers swingman J.R. Smith ahead of Tuesday night's 11:59pm et closure of the NBA's transaction window.

Rosters for the NBA restart at Walt Disney World must be turned in to the league office Wednesday — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 29, 2020

Smith, 34, did not play this season prior to its pause due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He spent the past four-plus seasons with the Cavs, winning the NBA title alongside James in 2016. Smith only appeared in 11 games for the team in 2018-2019, shut down in November by the club after expressing reservations about the direction of the team. He was officially waived last summer.

A first-round pick in 2004 out of St. Benedict's Prep in Newark, NJ, Smith has appeared in 961 games over 15 seasons with the New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Cavs.

For his career, Smith has averaged 12.6 points on .416 shooting, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists over 27.1 minutes a night.