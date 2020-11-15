The defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add some notable talent to their roster for next season as they appear to be eyeing Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Los Angeles' 28th overall pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft and veteran guard Danny Green have been the focus of a potential package going the other way, reports Wojnarowski.

The trade can be completed as soon as Monday when teams are allowed to start trading. Wojnarowski notes that other teams interested in Schroder are moving on to other possibilities as the trade with the Lakers is likely to happen.

The 27-year-old Schroder averaged 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists over 65 games with the Thunder in 2019-20, his second year in Oklahoma City.

For his career, Schroder is averaging 14.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 486 games with the Thunder and Atlanta Hawks.

The German has one year left on a four-year, $70 million contract.