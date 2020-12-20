The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract extension with forward Kyle Kuzma, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The deal includes a player option for the 2023-2024 season.

The structure of the deal will allow Kuzma to become an unrestricted free agent at 28-years-old.

The 25-year-old appeared in 61 regular season games last season for the Lakers, he averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Kuzma also played in 21 playoff games, averaging 10.0 points per game as the Lakers captured the NBA championship.