LeBron blasts play-in: 'Whoever came up with that s--- needs to be fired'

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James Monday night when they take on the Denver Nuggets, according to reports.

Lakers star LeBron James will miss tonight’s back-to-back vs. Denver with sore right ankle, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. His status is uncertain as of now for the next game, Thursday vs. Clippers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2021

James made his return to the Lakers lineup on Friday after he suffered a high right ankle sprain on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks and missed the next 20 games, which was the longest absence of his career.

After falling to the Sacramento Kings on Friday, LeBron was once again in the lineup on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

James had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists before going back to the locker room with 6:42 to play and never returned to the game as the Lakers lost 121-114.

"I definitely want to get healthy. Not only for myself, but for our team," James said after the game. "I need to make sure my ankle is where it was before the injury. I've got to be smart with it."

The Lakers currently sit tied for sixth in the Western Conference with the Portland Trailblazers.

If they finish the season outside of the top six in the West, the team will have to participate in the NBA's new play-in format to qualify for the playoffs.

Something LeBron isn't a fan of, "Whoever came up with that s--- needs to be fired," James said following the team's loss to Toronto.