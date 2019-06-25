Carmelo Anthony's career might not be over and done with after all.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, most executives monitoring Anthony's free agency believe the Los Angeles Lakers are his most likely destination.

A look at some potential veteran FA options for the Knicks, including Carmelo Anthony, who is open to finishing his career in NY - despite how his Knicks tenure ended - and could teach the young Knicks how to handle the market: https://t.co/6xcAid1RBx — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 26, 2019

Anthony, who is close friends with Lakers' star LeBron James, was rumoured to be drawing interest from Los Angeles last season but no deal came to fruition.

Despite the Lakers' potential interest, Begley notes that a reunion with the New York Knicks is a possibility.

"Anthony would have interest in signing with the Knicks and finishing his career in New York, despite how his Knicks tenure ended," Begley wrote.

While there may be interest, Begley notes the Achilles injury to free agent target Kevin Durant decreases the chance of the Knicks building a 'win-now' roster next season and therefore makes bringing Anthony back into the fold less likely.

The 10-time All-Star was cut loose by the Houston Rockets after just 10 games last season. He averaged 13.4 points per game on 40.5 per cent shooting.

The 35-year-old spent seven seasons with the Knicks from 2011 to 2017 after playing eight years with the Denver Nuggets.