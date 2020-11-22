The Los Angeles Lakers are trading centre JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers along with a second-round pick according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lakers are sending McGee and a future-second round pick to Cavaliers, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/oVWXtMphII — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

McGee has spent the last two seasons in L.A., helping the Lakers to their first NBA title since 2010 earlier this fall.

The 32-year-old began his career by playing parts of four seasons with the Washington Wizards but bounced around quite a bit after that. McGee spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks before arriving in Los Angeles in 2018.

The Flint, MI., native was selected No. 18 overall in the 2008 NBA Draft.