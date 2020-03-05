1h ago
Report: Lakers sign G Waiters for rest of the season
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly signed guard Dion Waiters for the remainder of the season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
TSN.ca Staff
Waiters was waived three days after the trade deadline by the Memphis Grizzlies. He was acquired in a three-team trade also involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.
Waiters had been suspended three times by the Heat this season, including a 10-game ban following a drug-related incident on a team plane.
He has appeared in only three games this season, averaging 9.3 points per game.