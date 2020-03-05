The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly signed guard Dion Waiters for the remainder of the season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Free agent Dion Waiters has agreed on a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2020

Sources: Waiters, his agent Rich Paul and the Lakers had several conversations, they have been positive, and it's been made clear among all: This must work out for him -- otherwise, Lakers reserve the option to release him. https://t.co/rGL3xlxFvo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2020

Waiters was waived three days after the trade deadline by the Memphis Grizzlies. He was acquired in a three-team trade also involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.

Waiters had been suspended three times by the Heat this season, including a 10-game ban following a drug-related incident on a team plane.

He has appeared in only three games this season, averaging 9.3 points per game.