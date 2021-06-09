1h ago
Report: LeBron switching to No. 6 with Lakers
LeBron James wore No. 6 previously with the Miami Heat from 2011-14, but wore No. 23 during both his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
TSN.ca Staff
It appears Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will have a new number next season.
According to Shams Charania and Tim Cato of The Athletic, James is changing to No. 6 after wearing No. 23 for the past three seasons with the team.
Charania adds that James' teammate Anthony Davis is not expected to change from his No. 3.