It appears Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will have a new number next season.

According to Shams Charania and Tim Cato of The Athletic, James is changing to No. 6 after wearing No. 23 for the past three seasons with the team.

James wore No. 6 previously with the Miami Heat from 2011-14, but wore No. 23 during both his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Charania adds that James' teammate Anthony Davis is not expected to change from his No. 3.