Who is the next face of the NBA?

It appears Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will have a new number next season.

According to Shams Charania and Tim Cato of The Athletic, James is changing to No. 6 after wearing No. 23 for the past three seasons with the team.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is changing his jersey number from No. 23 to No. 6 next season, sources tell me and @tim_cato. Anthony Davis is expected to remain No. 3.https://t.co/GyQy5s9bVu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2021

James wore No. 6 previously with the Miami Heat from 2011-14, but wore No. 23 during both his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Charania adds that James' teammate Anthony Davis is not expected to change from his No. 3.