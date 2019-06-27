33m ago
Report: LeBron giving No. 23 to Davis
TSN.ca Staff
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is gifting new teammate Anthony Davis his No. 23, according to a report from Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.
Davis has worn No. 23 his entire seven-year career with the New Orleans Pelicans.
James wore No. 23 during both his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as in his first season with the Lakers, but wore No. 6 with the Miami Heat.
It's unclear what number James will switch to.