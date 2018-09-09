The winter after tearing the labrum in his throwing shoulder in a game against the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck sprained the AC joint in the same shoulder in a snowboarding accident, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per the report, Luck injured his shoulder snowboarding during the winter of 2016, the season after injuring his shoulder for the first time.

Luck told Rapoport the AC sprain did not affect his torn labrum nor did it slow his rehab, adding he no longer snowboards.

"I've seen more doctors than I can count on two hands over the past two or three years," Luck told Rapoport, "and the consensus, unanimous, is that the AC is not an issue, nor did it have an effect. The labrum is an issue."

Luck will return to the field for the Colts today against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing all of last season rehabbing his injured shoulder.