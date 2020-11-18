Timberwolves take Edwards with first overall pick in NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons have struck a three-team draft day deal according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This is a three-way deal that includes the Pistons, with Luke Kennard heading to the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/Nmt9zcRIUE — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Heading to the Nets is guard Landry Shamet, to the Clippers guard Luke Kennard and to the Pistons the No. 19 overall pick.

Rodney McGruder is leaving the Clippers for the Pistons as part of the three-team deal with the Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Detroit then used that pick to select Villanova forward Saddiq Bey. It was their third pick in the top 20, also selecting point guard Killian Hayes No. 7 overall and forward Isaiah Stewart No. 16 overall.

