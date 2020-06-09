What would it take for MLB, players to come to an agreement?

The Major League Baseball Players Association’s latest proposal to the league is for an 89-game season that would include the players getting paid their full prorated salaries and expanded playoffs, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The MLBPA is making a proposal to MLB for a season of around 89 games with a full prorated share of salary and expanded playoffs, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN. It would bring the sides closer to a potential deal and is ~25 games under the last union offer. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 9, 2020

The Athletic's Evan Drellich reports that the proposal includes a playoff pool determined by gate revenues, however, if there is no gate or the fans are limited, the players get $50 million.

In new MLBPA proposal, players get a playoff pool determined by gate revenues as normal. But, if the postseason has no fans or limited access for fans, the playoff pool is $50 million. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 10, 2020

The MLBPA proposal comes after the league’s latest offer which included a 76-game regular season, expanding the playoffs to as many as 16 teams and allowing players to earn about 75 per cent of their prorated salaries, if the postseason was completed.

In the MLB’s previous offering, the players would only receive 50 per cent of their salaries if there was no postseason.

The league also offered to eliminate all free-agent signing compensation and forgive 20 per cent of the $170 million in salaries already advanced to players during April and May.

Prior to this offer, the MLBPA proposed a 114-game season with full prorated salaries for the players.