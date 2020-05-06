Manchester City would sooner let Germany international Leroy Sane play out the remainder of his contract than accept a low-ball offer from Bayern Munich, reports the BBC's Simon Stone.

While City understands that it won't get close to the £100 million it had been seeking last summer for the 24-year-old Essen native, only a significant offer for Sane - who has missed all of the 2019-20 season after picking up a knee injury that required surgery during the Community Shield in August - will be considered.

Stone notes that manager Pep Guardiola still considers Sane to be a key piece of his roster and would like the player to extend his current deal with the club, despite Sane's desire to return to his home country.

Sane made his senior debut with Schalke in 2014 and made 47 Bundesliga appearances over three seasons before a £37 million move to City in 2016.

In four years at the Etihad, Sane has 39 goals in 134 appearances across all competitions.

Internationally, Sane has been capped 21 times by the German senior team.