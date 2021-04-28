Jonathan David's strong debut season in Ligue 1 has been noticed by the rest of Europe.

Spanish outlet Fichajes.net reports that heavyweights like Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have all registered interest in Lille's 21-year-old Canada striker.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Ottawa, David joined the Ligue 1 leaders last summer in a move from Belgian side Gent reported to be in the neighbourhood of £23 million.

In 33 league appearances for Lille this season, David has scored 11 goals.

Because David is signed through 2025, Lille might not feel any pressure to sell David just yet especially with Champions League football on the horizon, but could be tempted with the right offer. Transfermarkt puts David's current valuation at an estimated £27 million.

With four matches remaining in the season, Lille sits atop the table on 73 points, one clear of second-placed Paris Saint-Germain and two ahead of Monaco in third.

Lille hosts ninth-place Nice on Saturday.