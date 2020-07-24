Manchester United has opened talks with German champions Bayern Munich over France winger Kingsley Coman, The Athletic's Andy Mitten reports.

While the Red Devils' number-one target remains Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho, the club is keeping its options open.

Mitten notes that both permanent deals and loans for Coman have been discussed and the player is receptive to joining Les Bleus teammates Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial at Old Trafford.

Still only 24, Coman has won league titles in eight straight seasons - in 2013 and 2014 with Paris Saint-Germain, in 2015 and 2016 with Juventus and the last four Bundesliga crowns with Bayern.

With the emergence of Serge Gnabry and the arrival of Leroy Sane from Manchester City, Coman has moved down manager Hans-Dieter Flick's pecking order and a move elsewhere would likely guarantee more playing time ahead of next summer's EURO.

Internationally, Coman has been capped 22 times by France, scoring four times.

United can ensure Champions League football in 2020-21 by earning a point against Leicester City on Sunday or if Chelsea loses to Wolves.