The Harry Maguire transfer saga finally appears to be at its end.

The Telegraph's Sam Wallace and John Percy report that Manchester United has finally completed its move for the England centre-back with an £85 million transfer from Leicester City.

The reported fee would eclipse the £75 million Liverpool paid Southampton for Netherland cente-back Virgil van Dijk, making it the largest-ever transfer for a defender.

Maguire, 26, was left out of the Foxes' side that is scheduled to host Serie A's Atalanta at the King Power Stadium later on Friday.

A native of Sheffield, Maguire joined Leicester from Hull City in 2017 for £12 million. He's made 76 appearances for the club in all competitions over the past two seasons.

Internationally, Maguire has been capped 20 times by England and was a member of the Three Lions side at last summer's World Cup in Russia.

Maguire becomes the Red Devils' third signing of the summer, joining winger Daniel James from Swansea City and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.