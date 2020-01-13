Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon have opened face-to-face talks over the transfer of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, reports the BBC's Simon Stone.

The 25-year-old Fernandes is said to be interested in a move to Old Trafford, but the teams have yet to agree to a fee.

A native of Maia, Fernandes had a brace in his side's 3-1 win over Vitoria Setubal on the weekend.

Attached to United and Tottenham Hotspur over much of the summer transfer window, a move never materialized. The impetus for a transfer in the January window for United is long-term injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, leaving the Red Devils' spine weakened as they attempt to find a top-four place in the table.

Capped 19 times by the national senior team, Fernandes is in his third season with Sporting. After making his senior debut with Serie B side Novara in 2012, Fernandes spent four seasons in Serie A with Udinese and Sampdoria.

United are next in action on Wednesday when they host Wolves at Old Trafford in a replay of their third-round FA Cup tie that finished 0-0 at the Molineux last weekend.