After spurning television, Peyton Manning's next act could be as a National Football League owner.

The Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person reports that South Carolina businessman Ben Navarro has reached out to the legendary quarterback to join his group that is looking to purchase the Carolina Panthers as a limited partner.

Manning, 42, is said to still be mulling over the offer. The five-time NFL Most Valuable Player and two-time Super Bowl winner recently turned down multiple offers from NFL broadcast partners looking to bring Manning aboard as an analyst. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported last month that Manning was uncomfortable with the idea of having to criticize his younger brother, New York Giants QB Eli Manning, as part of any analyst job.

The Panthers are available for purchase after club founder and owner Jerry Richardson announced his intentions to sell in January in the wake of an in-depth Sports Illustrated exposé in December that revealed settlements paid out by the team due to Richardson's of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct. The Navarro group is one of four known current bidders.

A native of New Orleans, Manning retired from the NFL after 18 years in the league following a Super Bowl 50 victory with the Denver Broncos.