Free agent Marcus Morris is re-considering a two-year, $20 million agreement with the San Antonio Spurs and is now mulling over a free agent deal with the New York Knicks according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Morris, whose deal with San Antonio is supposed to include a player option in the second year, may pivot and join a Knicks team who is expected to have additional cap space following a "reworking" of their deal with free agent sharpshooter Reggie Bullock.

Yahoo's Chris Haynes reports the Knicks now have a rough offer of one year and $15 million on the table for Morris.

According to Wojnarowski, agent David Bauman and the Knicks are "re-evaluating Bullock's fitness to play a full season in 2019-20" but both sides remain motivated to find an agreement with new terms.

Neither Bullock nor Morris have officially been signed to the respective deals they agreed to at the beginning of free agency. On Thursday, the Knicks officially announced the signings of other free agents Julius Randle, Wayne Ellington, Bobby Portis, Elfird Payton and Taj Gibson, indicating a possible hold-up in the Bullock contract.

At 29 years of age, Morris averaged 13.9 points per game on 44.7 per cent shooting from the field over 75 games last season with the Boston Celtics.

He was selected No. 14 overall in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Kansas.