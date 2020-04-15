U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly holding a conference call on Wednesday with his advisory committee to re-open America, and a number of major league commissioners and owners are set to participate.

Trump said on Tuesday in a Rose Garden news conference that the list includes Gary Bettman (NHL), Adam Silver (NBA), Rob Manfred (MLB), Roger Goodell (NFL), Dana White (UFC) and Vince McMahon (WWE), along with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the participation of Cuban, Kraft and Jones. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted that Dana White confirmed to him that he was on the committee along with the other commissioners.

Trump had a conference call on April 6 with many of those same commissioners to discuss the state of their sports, most of which have had their seasons suspended or have new seasons on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The president emerged from that meeting with a primary message that he wants the NFL to start on time at the beginning of September.

The advisory committee to re-open much of the American economy has 112 members, primarily the CEO’s of large corporations.​