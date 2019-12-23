Hodges on benching: 'Got to be a team player'

Devlin Hodges will return as starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers after getting benched on Sunday after his replacement, Mason Rudolph, injured his shoulder, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Rudolph is expected to miss this Sunday's must-win game against the division rival Baltimore Ravens with a shoulder injury. Hodges is expected to start with Paxton Lynch serving as the backup.

Neither Rudolph or Hodges has impressed while filling in for the injured Ben Roethlisberger. In their loss to the New York Jets Sunday, Hodges finished 11-17 for 84 yards and two interceptions, while Rudolph finished 14-20 for 129 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers need to beat the Ravens and have the Tennessee Titans lose to the Houston Texans to make the playoffs.