The Dallas Mavericks have acquired former Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies, who Wright completed last season with after being traded at the deadline from the Raptors, and the Mavericks have agreed on a sign-and-trade for Wright. Dallas is sending the Grizzlies two second-round picks in exchange for the fifth-year player.

Guard Delon Wright is signing a three-year, $29M deal to play for Mavs, agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2019

The 27-year-old Wright's contract with the Mavericks is for three years and worth $29 million, per Wojnarowski.

Wright, who was drafted 20th overall by the Raptors in the 2015 draft out of Utah, averaged 8.7 points and 2.6 assists over a combined 75 games with the Raptors and Grizzlies. The Raptors traded Wright to Memphis along with Jonas Valanciunas, CJ Miles and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Marc Gasol.

Wright has averaged 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over his career.