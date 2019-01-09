It looks like Patrick McCaw is heading to the Toronto Raptors.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, McCaw will sign a deal with the Raptors following his release from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Patrick McCaw plans to sign a deal with the Toronto Raptors, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2019

Sources: Pat McCaw plans to sign one-year, $786K veteran's minimum deal with the Toronto Raptors. McCaw has cleared free agency waivers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2019

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the deal is for the veteran's minimum of $786,000. He will fill the 14th roster spot vacated by the release of guard Lorenzo Brown.

McCaw's path to Toronto is an interesting one. He began the season under control by the Golden State Warriors but was signed by the Cavaliers to a two-year, $6 million non-guaranteed offer sheet on Dec. 28. The Warriors declined to match and after playing three games with the Cavs, he was released. Now, Toronto is his third team in under two weeks.

The Warriors have asked the league to look into the details of McCaw's signing and subsequent release by the Cavaliers according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

In three games so far this season, the 23-year-old is averaging 1.7 points per game in just under 18 minutes of action. Over the course of his 131-game NBA career, McCaw is averaging 3.9 points a night to go along with 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

The UNLV product was selected in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft.