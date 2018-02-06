Hours after the Indianapolis Colts announced they have come to terms with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McDaniels has decided not to accept the job and will stay with the Patriots.

Stunner: Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels has decided NOT to accept Colts’ HC job and will remain with New England, sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

Schefter added Patriots owner Robert Kraft had been talking with McDaniels recently and offered him an increased deal to remain with the team.

In the past 48 hours, Patriots owner Robert Kraft began talking with Josh McDaniels and ultimately wound up sweetening his contract, helping to entice him to remain in New England, per sources. Bill Belichick has his OC back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston is reporting that Bill Belichick is staying on as Patriots head coach, so it isn't a case of McDaniels staying in New England to take over for a retiring Belichick.

Source: McDaniels is staying. Bill Belichick is as well. Join us tonight on @NBCSBST for coverage after the Celtics — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) February 7, 2018

McDaniels had been reported to be headed to the Colts for weeks and was just waiting for the season to finish to make it official. After agreeing to terms with the team earlier Tuesday, McDaniels has reportedly pulled out of the deal.