21m ago
Report: McDaniels staying with Patriots
TSN.ca Staff
Hours after the Indianapolis Colts announced they have come to terms with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McDaniels has decided not to accept the job and will stay with the Patriots.
Schefter added Patriots owner Robert Kraft had been talking with McDaniels recently and offered him an increased deal to remain with the team.
Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston is reporting that Bill Belichick is staying on as Patriots head coach, so it isn't a case of McDaniels staying in New England to take over for a retiring Belichick.
McDaniels had been reported to be headed to the Colts for weeks and was just waiting for the season to finish to make it official. After agreeing to terms with the team earlier Tuesday, McDaniels has reportedly pulled out of the deal.