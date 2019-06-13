According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Memphis Grizzlies centre Jonas Valanciunas plans to decline the $17.6 million option on his 2019-20 contract, clearing the way to become a free agent.

Sources: Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas plans to decline the $17.6M option on 2019-20 contract, clearing way to become a free agent. His primary intention will be to negotiate a new deal with Memphis, where he averaged 19.9 PPG and 10.7 RPG after February trade from Toronto. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2019

His primary intention will be to negotiate a new deal with the Grizzlies. Valanciunas averaged 19.9 PPG and 10.6 RPG after the February trade from the Toronto Raptors.

Valanciunas was drafted fifth overall by the Raptors at the 2011 NBA Draft. The 27-year-old was dealt to the Grizzlies on Feb. 7 along with C.J. Miles, Delon Wright and 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Marc Gasol.

He was ruled out for the rest of the regular season on April 1 with a right ankle sprain as Memphis missed the playoffs.