Jefferson: Iguodala knew his time was done in Golden State

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to trade recently acquired veteran small forward Andre Iguodala as opposed to buying him out before the start of the season, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Filed to ESPN: The Grizzlies do not plan to give Andre Iguodala a buyout before the season and are actively exploring the trade market for the former Finals MVP, per league sources. Rockets, Mavs among teams with interest. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 4, 2019

The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are reportedly showing interest, says MacMahon.

The 35-year-old was acquired from the Golden State Warriors earlier this week in order for the Warriors to find enough salary cap space for All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell, picked up from the Brooklyn Nets as part of sign-and-trade deal.

MacMahon adds that many believe Iguodala would sign with the Los Angeles Lakers if he gets bought out.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 68 games with the Warriors in 2018-19, his sixth year with the team. Iguodala won three NBA championships and made five straight Finals appearances with Golden State.

The Arizona product will make $17.1 million in 2019-20, the final season of a three-year contract.