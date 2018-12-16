The New York Mets have agreed to terms with catcher Wilson Ramos on a two-year, $19 million dollar contract with a team option for a third year, per Ken Davidoff of the New York Post.

Wilson Ramos gets $19 million over 2 years from the #Mets. Can make up to $26 million. — Ken Davidoff (@KenDavidoff) December 16, 2018

The 31-year-old Venezuelan will make the Mets the fifth team of his decade-long career.

In 111 games split between the Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies last year, Ramos had a .306 batting average with 15 home runs and 70 RBI.

This signing likely takes the Mets out of the trade market for Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, in whom they had been rumoured to have interest.