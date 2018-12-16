43m ago
Report: Mets sign Ramos to two-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Mets have agreed to terms with catcher Wilson Ramos on a two-year, $19 million dollar contract with a team option for a third year, per Ken Davidoff of the New York Post.
The 31-year-old Venezuelan will make the Mets the fifth team of his decade-long career.
In 111 games split between the Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies last year, Ramos had a .306 batting average with 15 home runs and 70 RBI.
This signing likely takes the Mets out of the trade market for Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, in whom they had been rumoured to have interest.