The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was selected with the fifth overall pick in last month's NFL Draft, have agreed to a four-year contract worth $30.28 million, according to multiple sources.

The #Dolphins have filed their contract for No. 5 pick Tua Tagovailoa, with his 4-year, $30.28M deal official with a 5th-year option. He gets a signing bonus of $19.6M, and it’s all guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 11, 2020

The fully guaranteed contract also has an option for a fifth-year and a $19.6 million signing bonus.

The Alabama product suffered a dislocated hip, a posterior wall fracture as well as a broken nose and concussion while playing in a game against Mississippi State on Nov. 16. Two days later he had surgery in Houston.

The 22-year-old from Hawaii played the last three seasons with the Crimson Tide, winning the CFB National Championship in 2018 and was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy that same year.