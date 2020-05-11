1h ago
Report: Dolphins reach deal with Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was selected with the fifth overall pick in last month's NFL Draft, have agreed to a four-year contract worth $30.28 million, according to multiple sources.
TSN.ca Staff
The fully guaranteed contract also has an option for a fifth-year and a $19.6 million signing bonus.
The Alabama product suffered a dislocated hip, a posterior wall fracture as well as a broken nose and concussion while playing in a game against Mississippi State on Nov. 16. Two days later he had surgery in Houston.
The 22-year-old from Hawaii played the last three seasons with the Crimson Tide, winning the CFB National Championship in 2018 and was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy that same year.