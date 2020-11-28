1h ago
Report: Tagovailoa questionable vs. Jets
TSN.ca Staff
The Miami Dolphins won't force quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to fight through a thumb injury against the New York Jets Sunday, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garofolo.
If they Dolphins believe Tagovailoa's thumb injury is affecting him at all, the rookie QB could miss the game, per Garofolo. Tagovailoa is questionable for Week 12.
Tagovailoa has appeared in five games with four starts for Miami this season after he was selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 22-year-old has a 3-1 record as a starter, throwing for 602 yards and six touchdowns.
If Tagovailoa can't start, Ryan Fitzpatrick would likely get the call for Miami.