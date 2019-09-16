McAfee on Dolphins tanking: 'I've never seen something like this'

The Miami Dolphins have traded defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

TRADE: Steelers are trading a 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

Dolphins wanted a 1 for Minkah Fitzpatrick and they get it from the 0-2 Steelers, who are now rolling the dice on Mason Rudolph. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

Dolphins now have three first-round picks in 2020: theirs, the Texans’ and now the Steelers’ in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

Fitzpatrick, who the Dolphins drafted 11th overall in 2018, reportedly requested the team to trade him following its Week 1 59-10 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Dolphins reportedly allowed Fitzpatrick's agent, Joel Segal, to speak with teams wanting to acquire his client.

Following their reported trade involving Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins now have three 2020 first-round picks: their own, the Steelers' and one from the Houston Texans that the Miami acquired by shipping a package centred around Laremy Tunsil to Houston.

The 22-year-old Fitzpatrick, who has played cornerback in addition to safety during his career, could potentially boost the Steelers' defensive unit which has struggled in recent years.

Fitzpatrick has recorded 12 tackles and one forced fumble through the first two games of this seeason. As a rookie he had 80 tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass defenced in 16 games (11 starts).