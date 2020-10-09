Kia Nurse on LeBron's close out pedigree: 'He smells blood in the water'

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic will miss Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Heat guard Goran Dragic (torn plantar fascia) is missing Game 5 of NBA Finals against the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 9, 2020

Dragic has not played for the Heat since suffering a torn left plantar fascia in Game 1 of the series.

The 34-year-old averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per game for the Heat during the regular season.

He improved on his numbers, posting 19.9 points per game during the playoffs. He has appeared in 16 postseason games for the Heat this season.

The Lakers lead the series 3-1 and can claim the championship with a victory on Friday.