The Miami Heat are in advanced trade discussions to land Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Miami and Memphis are in advanced discussions for Andre Iguodala to land with the Heat, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

The 36-year-old has not played a game with the Grizzlies after joining the team in a July 7, 2019 trade with the Golden State Warriors saw him along with a first round pick head to Memphis in exchange for Julian Washburn.

Iguodala spent the previous six seasons with the Warriors and was a member of three championship teams, including earning the Finals MVP award in 2015.

There have been reports that Iguodala would be willing to sit out the remainder of the season if the Grizzlies are not able to trade him to one of his agreed upon destinations.