The rafters of American Airlines Arena are going to get a little bit more crowded.

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Miami Heat are targeting Dwyane Wade's jersey retirement for Feb. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Winderman adds the Heat are also planning to hold a celebration for Wade the night before on Feb. 21, an off-day for the Heat with a more scaled-down ceremony coming the night after.

Wade called it quits after last year, spending 15 of his 16 NBA seasons with the Heat. In 948 regular season games in South Beach, Wade averaged 22.7 points, made 13 All-Star Teams and helped the Heat to three championships (2006, 2012, 2013). He is also Miami's franchise leader in scoring.

Wade's No. 3 will be the fifth jersey retired in Heat history, joining Alonzo Mourning's No. 33, Shaquille O'Neal's No. 32, Tim Hardaway's No. 10 and Chris Bosh's No. 1.

Wade's No. 3 jersey was also retired by Marquette University last year.