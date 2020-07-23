Report: Tyson to come out of retierment

Tyson's back in the ring with another fiery sparring session

Mike Tyson is back.

According to Kevin Lole of Yahoo Sports, the boxing legend will be coming out of retirement to fight Roy Jones Jr.

Big news: @MikeTyson is coming back. He will fight @RealRoyJonesJr in an eight-round exhibition match. Heard there will be boxer vs MMA fighters on undercard. Looks like it will be in Cali. Don't have the date yet. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 23, 2020

The fight will reportedly be a eight-round exhibition match that will likely take place in California with an undercard that will include boxer vs MMA fighters.

Tyson, 54, last fought in 2005, losing to Kevin McBride after failing to answer the bell for the seventh round.

Recently Tyson set his sights on a fight with Evander Holyfield, a fight that Holyfield was open to.

Jones Jr, 51, held titles in 4 different weight classes, middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight and most recently fought in Feb. 2018.

There is no determined date.